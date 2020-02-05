TD Club honors Mike Herbst with Lasting Impact Award

The Trumbull TD Club held its annual Parent Dinner Dance fundraiser at the Tashua Knolls Golf Club.

Mike Herbst was presented the Lasting Impact Award for his 38 years of dedicated service to the athletic program.

A silent auction was held.

A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the Abby Anderson Scholarship Fund.