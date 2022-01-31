TCU earns first win at Oklahoma, hold off Sooners 72-63

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Damion Baugh scored 20 points and Texas Christian won at Norman for the first time in program history, beating Oklahoma 72-63 on Monday night.

Oklahoma trailed by 14 points, 60-46 after an Emanuel Miller layup with just under eight minutes to play, but Duke transfer Jordan Goldwire sparked a comeback, scoring nine points as the Sooners got within five, 68-63 with 38 seconds left. Baugh grabbed a clutch rebound, then knocked down two free throws and Micah Peavy added two more from the line with 16 seconds left.