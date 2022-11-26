TCU 79, No. 25 Iowa 66

P.McCaffery 0-5 0-0 0, Murray 4-14 1-2 11, Rebraca 3-6 3-4 9, Perkins 7-15 1-2 15, Sandfort 2-5 3-3 7, Ulis 7-8 0-0 15, C.McCaffery 0-3 0-0 0, Bowen 3-5 2-2 8, Dix 0-0 1-2 1, Ogundele 0-0 0-0 0, Mulvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 11-15 66.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves