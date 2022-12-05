TCU 70, George Washington 58

Taiwo 2-8 1-2 5, Brown 2-2 0-0 6, Gingras 2-6 3-4 7, Thornton 2-3 0-0 4, Webster 0-3 1-4 1, Blethen 2-6 3-5 7, Loving 0-0 0-0 0, Lakstigala 6-17 2-2 15, Lok 0-0 0-0 0, Engel 0-1 0-0 0, Macke 2-5 1-1 5, Robertson 3-6 0-2 8, Totals 21-57 11-20 58
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run