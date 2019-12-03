TABC high school basketball rankings

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas high school boys and girls public and private school basketball rankings as compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the week of Dec. 2:

BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Duncanville, 4-2; 2. Beaumont United, 4-0; 3. Denton Guyer, 4-0; 4. Galena Park North Shore, 4-0; 5. Humble Summer Creek, 5-3; 6. Killeen Ellison, 7-1; 7. Allen, 6-1; 8. Humble Atascocita, 7-1; 9. DeSoto, 4-1; 10. Austin Westlake, 9-1; 11. Lewisville, 5-3; 12. Waxahachie, 6-2; 13. Austin Bowie, 6-0; 14. Spring Westfield, 4-0; 15. Flower Mound, 6-0; 16. Houston Sam Houston, 6-3; 17. Dickinson, 5-4; 18. Katy Morton Ranch, 4-5; 19. Grand Prairie, 4-0; 20. Wylie, 4-0; 21. Lewisville Hebron, 4-2; 22. SA East Central, 4-0; 23. Los Fresnos, 4-0; 24. Austin Vandegrift, 4-2; 25. SA Northside Brandeis, 6-1.

Class 5A

1. Lancaster, 2-2; 2. Alvin Shadow Creek, 8-0; 3. SA Northside Wagner, 2-2; 4. Mansfield Timberview, 6-2; 5. Sulphur Springs, 3-1; 6. Port Arthur Memorial, 4-0; 7. Manor, 3-2; 8. FW Wyatt, 3-2; 9. Fort Bend Hightower, 6-4; 10. Frisco Memorial, 6-1; 11. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 5-2; 12. Midlothian, 6-1; 13. Burleson Centennial, 7-0; 14. Red Oak, 4-1; 15. Manvel, 6-2; 16. Dallas Kimball, 3-2; 17. Lewisville The Colony, 4-0; 18. WF Rider, 6-2; 19. FW Brewer, 4-3; 20. Dallas Highland Park, 3-2; 21. CC Ray, 3-0; 22. Austin LBJ, 3-1; 23. Justin Northwest, 4-3; 24. Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 5-0; 25. Northside Harlan, 4-1.

Class 4A

1. Houston Yates, 3-4; 2. Dallas Faith Family, 1-4; 3. Liberty Hill, 2-2; 4. Argyle, 4-0; 5. Dallas Carter, 4-3; 6. Decatur, 4-1; 7. FW Dunbar, 3-2; 8. Silsbee, 0-4; 9. Dallas Lincoln, 2-6; 10. La Marque, 4-1; 11. Waco Connally, 0-0; 12. Lamar Fulshear, 3-3; 13. Clint, 5-2; 14. Lubbock Estacado, 1-2; 15. Palestine, 2-2; 16. Pleasanton, 8-1; 17. Paris, 4-0; 18. Waxahachie Life, 4-1; 19. Taylor, 2-0; 20. Dallas Pinkston, 2-1; 21. Wilmer Hutchins, 3-2; 22. China Spring, 3-0; 23. WF Hirschi, 4-2; 24. Burkburnett, 6-1; 25. Sinton, 2-5.

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison, 0-5; 2. Brock, 3-0; 3. SA Cole, 4-3; 4. Winnie East Chambers, 0-0; 5. Universal City Randolph, 2-0; 6. Crockett, 1-0; 7. Shallowater, 2-1; 8. Coldspring-Oakhurst, 2-0; 9. Grandview, 1-2; 10. Tatum, 2-1; 11. Peaster, 2-1; 12. Jefferson, 0-0; 13. Atlanta, 0-2; 14. Abernathy, 0-1; 15. Malakoff, 0-0; 16. Hallettsville, 1-0; 17. Santa Rosa, 0-2; 18. Childress, 2-1; 19. Commerce, 1-2; 20. CC London, 2-0; 21. Wall, 2-1; 22. Franklin, 2-0; 23. Marion, 1-0; 24. Van Alstyne, 3-4; 25. Little River Academy, 0-1.

Class 2A

1. Shelbyville, 2-0; 2. Gruver, 0-0; 3. Martins Mill, 4-0; 4. Hearne, 0-0; 5. Tenaha, 1-1; 6. Muenster, 0-0; 7. Grapeland, 0-0; 8. Clarksville, 0-1; 9. Thorndale, 2-0; 10. Floydada, 5-2; 11. San Perlita, 6-1; 12. Post, 0-0; 13. Broaddus, 5-0; 14. Wheeler, 0-0; 15. Flatonia, 2-0; 16. Poolville, 5-2; 17. Port Aransas, 4-2; 18. Big Sandy, 1-0; 19. McLeod, 2-0; 20. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 4-0; 21. San Augustine, 0-0; 22. Stamford, 1-1; 23. Tahoka, 0-3; 24. Windthorst, 0-0; 25. Yorktown, 1-2.

Class 1A

1. Slidell, 1-2; 2. Graford, 5-2; 3. Jayton, 0-0; 4. Nazareth, 2-0; 5. Oakwood, 0-0; 6. Gail Borden County, 0-0; 7. La Rue La Poynor, 6-0; 8. Laneville, 5-0; 9. Texline, 4-0; 10. Eula, 4-0; 11. New Home, 1-1; 12. Paducah, 1-0; 13. Neches, 2-1; 14. Lipan, 3-3; 15. Leggett, 4-0; 16. Rocksprings, 1-0; 17. Mertzon Irion County, 1-0; 18. Moulton, 1-1; 19. Rankin, 0-0; 20. Spur, 1-0; 21. Saltillo, 3-1; 22. Springlake Earth, 1-0; 23. Ector, 2-1; 24. Nordheim, 2-2; 25. Dime Box, 2-0.

BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC

1. Dallas St. Mark’s, 6-2; 2. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 13-1; 3. Plano John Paul II, 9-1; 4. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 9-3; 5. SA Antonian Prep, 9-4; 6. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 3-2; 7. Arlington Oakridge, 8-0; 8. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 9-3; 9. Midland Christian, 9-1; 10. Houston Village School, 9-1.

TAPPS 5A

1. Frisco Legacy Chrstian, 8-2; 2. Austin St. Michael’s, 6-3; 3. FW Christian, 6-1; 4. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian, 6-3; 5. Houston Westbury Christian, 6-6; 6. Tyler Bishop Gorman, 3-3; 7. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 3-3; 8. Grapevine Faith Christian, 5-4; 9. Victoria St. Joseph’s, 0-0; 10. Austin Regents, 6-5.

TAPPS 4A

1. The Woodlands Christian Academy; 2. Arlington Grace Prep; 3. Lubbock Trinity Christian; 4. St. Thomas Episcopal; 5. Colleyville Covenant; 6. Waco Vanguard; 7. Lubbock Christian; 8. Flower Mound Coram Deo; 9. Tyler All Saints; 10. Kennedale Fellowship.

TAPPS 3A

1. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills; 2. Midland Classical; 3. Dallas Yavneh; 4. Waco Live Oak; 5. Lake Country; 6. Castle Hills; 7. Temple CTC; 8. San Jacinto Christian Academy; 9. Denton Calvary; 10. New Braunfels Christian Academy.

TAPPS 2A

1. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 4-3; 2. Austin Waldorf, 7-0; 3. Bryan Allen Academy, 0-0; 4. Abilene Christian, 0-0; 5. Conroe Covenant, 8-3; 6. Lubbock All-Saints, 0-0; 7. Dallas First Baptist, 0-0; 8. Shiner St. Paul, 0-0; 9. Temple Holy Trinity, 3-0; 10. Galveston O’Connell, 4-1.

TAPPS 1A

1. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 4-0; 2. Dallas Tyler Street Christian, 0-0; 3. Wichita Falls Wichita Christian, 1-0; 4. DeSoto Canturbury Collegiate, 3-5; 5. Longview Trinity, 1-0; 6. Kingwood The Covenant, 5-2; 7. Baytown Christian, 0-1; 8. Alamo Macedonian, 7-4; 9. Weatherford Christian, 5-2; 10. Spring Founders Christian, 4-5.

GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. DeSoto, 6-0; 2. South Grand Prairie, 17-0; 3. Duncanville, 11-2; 4. Cypress Creek, 10-0; 5. Austin Westlake, 12-2; 6. Denton Guyer, 9-2; 7. Plano, 7-0; 8. Cedar Hill, 13-2; 9. Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 7-2; 10. Waco Midway, 10-3; 11. SA Northside Brandeis, 11-2; 12. Arlington Martin, 8-3; 13. Irving MacArthur, 7-2; 14. Humble Summer Creek, 8-2; 15. Cypress Ranch, 13-1; 16. Humble Atascocita, 11-2; 17. Fort Bend Ridge Point, 6-3; 18. Hurst Bell, 9-2; 19. Edinburg, 13-1; 20. Keller, 9-2; 21. Plano East, 10-2; 22. Cibolo Steele, 8-5; 23. Killeen Harker Heights, 11-2; 24. San Marcos, 9-2; 25. Austin Vandegrift, 11-4.

Class 5A

1. Amarillo, 10-0; 2. Royse City, 7-2; 3. Cedar Park, 11-2; 4. Fort Bend Hightower, 12-2; 5. Alvin Shadow Creek, 10-2; 6. Mansfield Timberview, 6-4; 7. Denton Braswell, 9-0; 8. CC Carroll, 9-1; 9. Kerrville Tivy, 5-2; 10. Lewisville The Colony, 6-2; 11. FW Chisholm Trail, 5-0; 12. Manvel, 6-2; 13. CC Veterans Memorial, 9-4; 14. Mansfield Summit, 6-3; 15. Red Oak, 7-3; 16. Mansfield Legacy, 3-2; 17. Boerne Champion, 11-2; 18. Brownsville Veterans, 11-4; 19. Frisco Centennial, 8-4; 20. Magnolia West, 14-4; 21. Barbers Hill, 12-1; 22. CC Tuloso-Midway, 8-1; 23. Leander Rouse, 7-4; 24. WF Rider, 10-0; 25. Frisco Lebanon Trial, 8-4.

Class 4A

1. Argyle, 6-3; 2. Canyon, 9-1; 3. Fairfield, 5-0; 4. Decatur, 9-0; 5. Glen Rose, 8-0; 6. Beeville Jones, 7-0; 7. Sunnyvale, 15-0; 8. Canton, 4-1; 9. Bullard, 10-1; 10. Dallas Lincoln, 5-5; 11. Liberty Hill, 4-3; 12. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 5-5; 13. Brownsboro, 14-2; 14. Bridgeport, 7-1; 15. Waco Connally, 7-1; 16. Hereford, 3-1; 17. Pleasanton, 6-0; 18. Levelland, 4-2; 19. Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 4-1; 20. Stephenville, 5-1; 21. Silsbee, 5-1; 22. Brownwood, 5-5; 23. El Campo, 6-1; 24. Devine, 8-1; 25. Midlothian Heritage, 6-4.

Class 3A

1. Idalou, 8-2; 2. Woodville, 9-2; 3. Tuscola Jim Ned, 7-1; 4. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 9-2; 5. Franklin, 4-1; 6. Shallowater, 4-0; 7. Edgewood, 3-2; 8. Poth, 1-0; 9. Wall, 3-2; 10. Howe, 5-1; 11. Denver City, 5-0; 12. Canadian, 5-0; 13. Brock, 6-4; 14. Bells, 7-2; 15. Cisco, 4-4; 16. Slaton, 9-1; 17. Schulenburg, 2-1; 18. Buffalo, 2-2; 19. Odem, 8-2; 20. Winnsboro, 8-2; 21. Pottsboro, 6-3; 22. Luling, 4-2; 23. Aransas Pass, 2-2; 24. Nocona, 5-2; 25. Mineola, 6-1.

Class 2A

1. Martins Mill, 12-0; 2. Panhandle, 6-0; 3. Mason, 5-0; 4. Vega, 6-0; 5. Wellington, 7-2; 6. Era, 8-0; 7. San Saba, 6-0; 8. Gruver, 6-0; 9. Woden, 10-0; 10. Grapeland, 3-3; 11. Snook, 3-0; 12. Muenster, 7-2; 13. Collinsville, 3-3; 14. Hawkins, 14-0; 15. Kerens, 3-2; 16. Santo, 4-1; 17. Centerville, 3-0; 18. Goldthwaite, 3-1; 19. Gladewater Union Grove, 7-2; 20. Poolville, 6-1; 21. Marlin, 2-2; 22. Farwell, 3-3; 23. Haskell, 5-3; 24. Tenaha, 4-0; 25. Thorndale, 1-1.

Class 1A

1. Nazareth, 5-5; 2. Dodd City, 8-0; 3. Ropesville, 5-0; 4. Lipan, 7-1; 5. New Home, 4-1; 6. Huckabay, 8-0; 7. Rocksprings, 5-0; 8. Eula, 4-2; 9. Lenorah Grady, 9-3; 10. Ackerly Sands, 8-2; 11. Whiteface, 5-1; 12. La Rue La Poynor, 10-1; 13. Chireno, 5-4; 14. Moulton, 5-3; 15. Blackwell, 7-3; 16. Saltillo, 8-3; 17. Lorenzo, 5-0; 18. Slidell, 7-1; 19. Westbrook, 6-1; 20. Hermleigh, 5-3; 21. Morton, 5-1; 22. Veribest, 3-2; 24. Brookesmith, 6-1; 25. Tilden McMullen County, 4-1; 25. Rankin, 5-4.

GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC

1. Houston The Village School, 13-1; 2. Plano John Paul II, 10-4; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 10-3; 4. Houston Kinkaid, 3-4; 5. Argyle Liberty Christian, 10-1; 6. FW All Saints Episcopal, 7-0; 7. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 3-10; 8. Houston Episcopal High School, 7-0; 9. Concordia Lutheran High School, 9-5; 10. SA Antonian, 6-9.

TAPPS 5A

1. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 4-4; 2. Corpus Christi IWA, 9-2; 3. Tyler Grace Community Christian, 4-0; 4. SA Christian, 2-6; 5. Fort Worth Christian, 7-3; 6. Austin Regents, 1-1; 7. Brownsville St. Joseph, 4-3; 8. Austin Hyde Park, 4-2; 9. Houston Second Baptist, 1-5; 10. Houston Lutheran South, 4-5.

TAPPS 4A

1. Geneva Boerne, 8-1; 2. Texas school for the Deaf Austin, 5-0; 3. The Woodlands Christian, 6-3; 4. Lubbock Trinity, 0-0; 5. Shelton School Dallas, 5-1; 6. Lutheran North, 2-2; 7. Hill Country Christian, 4-3; 8. Lutheran HS San Antonio, 5-1; 9. Trinity Christian, 3-2; 10. John Paul Shertz, 2-1.

TAPPS 3A

1. Beaumont Legacy, 6-1; 2. Midland, 6-0; 3. Rosehill Christian, 5-3; 4. Sacred Heart Catholic Halletsville, 6-0; 5. FW Calvary Christian, 4-2; 6. Legacy Prep, 3-5; 7. Marble Falls, 3-1; 8. Round Rock Christian, 3-0; 9. Keystone, 0-0; 10. FW Lake Country, 0-0.

TAPPS 2A

1. Lubbock Southcrest, 5-1; 2. Austin Waldorf, 2-0; 3. Muenster Sacred Heart, 6-3; 4. Shiner St. Paul, 0-1; 5. Plano Coram Del, 3-3; 6. Alpha Omega, 3-3; 7. Longview Heritage, 6-3; 8. Conroe Covenant, 2-1; 9. Lubbock All Saints, 2-0; 10. Victoria Faith Academy, 5-4.

TAPPS 1A

1. SA Legacy, 4-1; 2. WF Notre Dame, 2-1; 3. Universal City 1st Baptist, 3-1; 4. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 2-5; 5. Desoto Canterbury, 0-1; 6. Kingwood Covenant Prep, 4-3; 7. Weatherford Christian, 2-2; 8. Longview Trinity, 3-3; 9. Longview Christian, 4-3; 10. San Marcos Hill Country, 0-3.