T-wolves seal deal with Grizzlies for ace defender Beverley DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer Aug. 25, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves finalized their acquisition of ace defender Patrick Beverley, sending 2019 first-round draft pick Jarrett Culver and backup forward Juancho Hernangómez to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
The trade was agreed to in principle last week, after the Grizzlies got the 33-year-old Beverley along with veteran guard Rajon Rondo and young center Daniel Oturu from the Los Angeles Clippers for versatile guard Eric Bledsoe.