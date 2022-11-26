Syracuse scores 26 straight, snaps 5-game skid, beats BC

BOSTON (AP) — Garrett Shrader completed 21 of 27 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns, and Syracuse scored 26 straight points to overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit, snap a five-game losing streak and beat Boston College 32-23 on Saturday night.
Oronde Gadsden II caught six passes for 106 yards, Devaughn Cooper caught seven for 80 and a touchdown and Damien Alford caught four for 83 yards and the go-ahead score for the Orange (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Sean Tucker ran for 125 yards and two TDs for Syracuse, which won its first game since Oct. 15, when it improved to 6-0 and No. 14 in The Associated Press Top 25.