Syracuse helps NCAA case with win over NC State in ACCs AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer March 11, 2021 Updated: March 11, 2021 2:11 a.m.
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, seated front, watches a shot as his son guard Buddy Boeheim (35) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Syracuse defeated North Carolina State 89-68.
Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) takes a three point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Duke guard DJ Steward (2) celebrates a basket with teammate Duke guard Jordan Goldwire, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Duke defeated Louisville 70-56.
Xavier's Zach Freemantle (32) and Dwon Odom (11) react after losing to Butler in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. Butler won 70-69.
North Carolina State head coach Kevin Keatts yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. North Carolina State won 80-69.
Jim Boeheim figures his Syracuse team has done enough to earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Orange beat North Carolina State on Wednesday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, a matchup of the league’s two teams facing bubble uncertainty. That certainly helped Syracuse (16-8) as it hovers around the cut line in many bracket projections.