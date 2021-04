SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse attackman Chase Scanlan was involved in what campus police called a “domestic incident” involving a woman before he was suspended indefinitely by the team, according to Syracuse.com.

The report indicates that Scanlan was not charged with a crime. Men's lacrosse coach John Desko lifted the suspension on Monday and said it had been instituted for “violating team rules and expectations." He declined to answer questions in a Zoom call Wednesday.