Syracuse 91, Clemson 77

Lewis 5-8 2-2 12, Wood 3-6 0-0 6, Fair 8-15 5-8 27, Hyman 6-15 1-1 14, Woolley 6-19 1-1 14, Strong 4-8 5-6 13, McEvans 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 1-2 2-2 5, Totals 33-73 16-20 91
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run