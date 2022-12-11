Syracuse 83, Wagner 53

Nwabudu 7-16 0-0 14, Cowan 3-12 4-4 12, Heyward 2-4 0-0 4, Loceniece 1-8 0-0 3, Thybulle 1-8 2-2 5, Mpondo 2-2 0-0 4, Ricard 1-4 1-1 3, Dyke 0-0 0-0 0, Etuka 0-2 0-0 0, Fabozzi 2-5 0-0 4, Finley 0-0 0-0 0, Sanchez-Henry 2-6 0-0 4, Totals 21-67 7-7 53
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run