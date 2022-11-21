Syracuse 74, Richmond 71, OT

Bell 4-8 0-0 11, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Edwards 4-6 2-4 10, Girard 12-24 3-5 31, Mintz 7-16 2-2 16, Hima 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-63 7-11 74.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves