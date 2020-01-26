Swim/dive team Superhot Virtual Reality Tournament

The Trumbull boys’ swim and dive team will be hosting a Superhot Virtual Reality Tournament fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Xperiment VR inside Hawley Lane Mall next to Kohl’s in Trumbull.

Superhot VR is a strategic first-person shooter in which time only moves when you do. If you don’t find out how to overcome the challenges, you are eliminated. If you can maintain your composure, you might prevail.

It is $5 to play, with a limit of two entries. Only your best score is put on the Board.

If you would rather play other VR games, 25 percent of all proceeds from that day with go to the swim/dive team.

Sign-up via Facebook at facebook.com/events/481113209450054/