Fritz stops Nadal's winning streak, earns Indian Wells title BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer March 20, 2022 Updated: March 20, 2022 10:30 p.m.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Hours from playing in the biggest final of his young career, Taylor Fritz was in severe pain. The prospect of having to withdraw against Rafael Nadal nearly had him in tears.
His coach urged him not to potentially risk damaging his sore ankle further. Fritz stubbornly refused to bow out.