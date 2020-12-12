Swamp stunner: LSU beats No. 6 Florida with 57-yard FG late MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 11:47 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Trask and No. 6 Florida look nowhere near ready for top-ranked Alabama.
Max Johnson threw three touchdown passes in his first college start, Cade York kicked a 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining and reigning national champion LSU stunned the Gators 37-34 on a cool and foggy Saturday night in the Swamp.