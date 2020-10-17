Surmaczewicz leads way for Friday bowlers

Dennis Surmaczewicz did it all with the high single game scratch of 245, the high series scratch with 648, the high game with handicap of 287 and the series with handicap of 774 when Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League met on Oct. 16.

Team 1 (Randy Burnham, Bill Anzellotti, Andy Deyulio, Bob Burke) is in first place with a 2-point lead over Team 4 (Dick Stein, Tom Constantino, Ivan Bicocchi, Ray Boratko).

Gerry Cordone is the individual high average leader with 197.00.

Andy Deyulio is at 196.11 and Dennis Surmaczewicz at 187.89.