Surge in virus cases forces Pakistan to cancel cricket camp

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has canceled a training camp to prepare the national team for a tour of England because of a rising rate of coronavirus infections in Pakistan.

As of Tuesday, Pakistan recorded more than 108,000 COVID-19 cases and 2,172 known deaths. Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the country that it is not likely to see a peak in infections before August.

The PCB shelved its camp plans on Tuesday because it couldn't guarantee the players would be in a safe space.

Instead, the PCB said it was talking with England counterparts about bringing forward the early July arrival in England so the Pakistan squad can benefit from additional practice time. Pakistan hopes to play three tests and three Twenty20s from early August.

The PCB has asked all players not to practice at cricket grounds, and they must adhere to strict social distancing protocols.

