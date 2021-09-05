Superb Verstappen thrills home crowd to win Netherlands GP JEROME PUGMIRE, AP Auto Racing Writer Sep. 5, 2021 Updated: Sep. 5, 2021 11:03 a.m.
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Max Verstappen thrilled his home crowd by winning the Netherlands Grand Prix in style Sunday to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton.
The Red Bull driver's leading seventh win of the season and 17th of his career moved him three points ahead of the defending champion, who finished second but softened the blow with a bonus point for fastest lap.