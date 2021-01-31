Suns win 111-105 to hand Mavericks fifth straight defeat Jan. 31, 2021 Updated: Jan. 31, 2021 12:11 a.m.
DALLAS (AP) — A Phoenix Suns team tasked with playing without its top scorer was able to turn to its 10-time All-Star to take over a game late Saturday night.
Chris Paul scored 16 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 assists to help the Suns rally to beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-105. Deandre Ayton had 18 points and 17 rebounds, and Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder each scored 14 points.