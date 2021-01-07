Suns drain 21 3-pointers, beat Raptors 123-115 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 1:52 a.m.
1 of6 Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, left, tries to control the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, middle, drives past Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) and Raptors forward OG Anunoby, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives past Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) beats Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) to the ball on the opening tip-off during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives past Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Members of the Phoenix Suns and the Toronto Raptors form a circle during the American national anthem prior to a basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 24 points, Jae Crowder added 21 and the Phoenix Suns made 21 3-pointers on the way to a 123-115 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
The Suns made at least 20 3-pointers in a game for the fourth time in franchise history and hit from long range all night, making nine in the first half and 12 more in the second. Crowder led the way with six 3s while Cameron Johnson added four.