Study: Racial gap shrinks in grad rates for NCAA men's teams

A diversity report for graduation rates among this year's NCAA Tournament teams found the gap between white and Black men's players has shrunk compared to last season.
The study released Wednesday from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida found that racial gap in average Graduation Success Rate (GSR) scores had declined from about 13.4 percentage points last year to 11.4 this season. That was due to gains by Black players (up 3.4 percentage points to 83.7%) outpacing those by white players (up 1.3, to 95.1%),