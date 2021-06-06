Stroman wins 2nd in row, leads Mets over Padres 6-2 RICHARD J. MARCUS, Associated Press June 6, 2021 Updated: June 6, 2021 9:20 p.m.
1 of11 New York Mets' Marcus Stroman dances at second base after hitting a RBI double off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Craig Stammen in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 6, 2021, in San Diego. Jose Peraza scored on the play. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 New York Mets' James McCann (33) celebrates with Dominic Smith (2) after as he goes back to the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 New York Mets' Dominic Smith (2) is congratulated by third base coach Gary Disarcina (10) as he rounds the base after hitting a solo home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 6, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 New York Mets' Billy McKinney hits an RBI single to center field in the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, June 6, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, left, bumps fists with Jose Peraza, right, after he scored on a single hit by Billy McKinney in the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, June 6, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 Home plate umpire Tripp Gibson, right, ejects San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack works in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Sunday, June 6, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Sunday, June 6, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman works in the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack delivers. in the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 New York Mets' Jose Peraza slides into home scoring on a double hit by Marcus Stroman off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Craig Stammen in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 6, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman won his second straight decision after four consecutive losses and doubled in a run, leading the New York Mets over the San Diego Padres 6-2 on Sunday for a four-game split.
Stroman (5-4) gave up an unearned run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and four walks, his most since Sept. 12, 2019. He hit an RBI double down the left-field line in the seventh inning, scoring José Peraza from first for a 4-1 lead.
