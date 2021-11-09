Strawther scores 17 as No. 1 Gonzaga beats Dixie State 97-63 NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 11:27 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther had 17 points and 10 rebounds as top-ranked Gonzaga beat Dixie State 97-63 in their season opener Tuesday night without coach Mark Few on the sideline.
Few received a three-game suspension after he was cited for DUI in September. He previously sat out the team's two exhibition games, but will be back when Gonzaga hosts No. 5 Texas on Saturday. Assistant coach Brian Michaelson served as interim head coach.
