https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Stony-Brook-tops-CHS-boys-15003834.php
Stony Brook tops CHS boys
Christian Heritage lost to Stony Brook, 60-49, in boys’ basketball on Friday.
Nate Brinkman scored 16 points for coach Tyler Greenwood’s squad.
CHS
Dinari Bien-Aime - 0 points
Nate Brinkman - 16 points
Ethan Haggerty - 8 points
Charlie Bohn - 0 points
Caleb Haggerty - 6 points
Tom Packevicz - 0 points
Duncan Wang - 0 points
Josh Botelho - 9 points
Derrick Coleman - 10 points
Stony Brook
CJ Edwards-Inniss - 12 points
Colin Scanlon - 8 points
Malik Ulysse - 2 points
Anthony Isola - 0 points
Matthew Faiter - 9 points
Rex Eshirow - 0 points
Owen Sobel - 7 points
David Song - 0 points
Andy Liu - 0 points
Brandon Gicquel - 0 points
TJ Wachter - 20 points
