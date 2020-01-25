Stony Brook tops CHS boys

Christian Heritage lost to Stony Brook, 60-49, in boys’ basketball on Friday.

Nate Brinkman scored 16 points for coach Tyler Greenwood’s squad.

CHS

Dinari Bien-Aime - 0 points

Nate Brinkman - 16 points

Ethan Haggerty - 8 points

Charlie Bohn - 0 points

Caleb Haggerty - 6 points

Tom Packevicz - 0 points

Duncan Wang - 0 points

Josh Botelho - 9 points

Derrick Coleman - 10 points

Stony Brook

CJ Edwards-Inniss - 12 points

Colin Scanlon - 8 points

Malik Ulysse - 2 points

Anthony Isola - 0 points

Matthew Faiter - 9 points

Rex Eshirow - 0 points

Owen Sobel - 7 points

David Song - 0 points

Andy Liu - 0 points

Brandon Gicquel - 0 points

TJ Wachter - 20 points