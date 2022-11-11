Stony Brook 86, Miami-Hamilton 65

Bradley 4-8 2-2 11, Goss 9-15 4-6 29, Marchal 3-13 2-2 9, Scantland 2-3 0-0 4, Turner 3-9 0-0 6, Keehan 1-2 0-0 3, Taylor 1-2 0-0 3, Lantz 0-2 0-0 0, Ringfield 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 8-10 65.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed