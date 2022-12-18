Stony Brook 66, Army 59

Mann 4-6 1-3 9, Peterson 3-5 1-4 7, E.Roberts 1-7 0-1 3, C.Benson 6-13 2-4 19, Rucker 6-19 0-0 14, Cross 0-2 0-0 0, Dove 1-2 0-0 2, Small 2-5 0-0 5, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 4-12 59.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run