Stoner 3 TD catches for Oklahoma State in 42-3 win at Baylor STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 7:19 p.m.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Dillon Stoner had eight catches for 247 yards with three first-half touchdowns, freshman running back Dominic Richardson ran for 169 yards with three scores and Oklahoma State won its regular season finale 42-3 Saturday against undermanned Baylor.
The Bears (2-7, 2-7 Big 12) played two days after their football facility was temporarily closed because of COVID-19 issues. Because of injuries and COVID-19, either positive tests or contact tracing, the Bears had 47 people — players, coaches and support personnel — that were unavailable for the game. This was the makeup of a game postponed Oct. 17 because of a virus outbreak in the Baylor program.
