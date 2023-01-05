Stonehill 62, Wagner 58

Taylor 7-12 3-4 17, B.Brown 1-9 4-4 6, Ezquerra 5-11 0-0 12, Hunt 1-5 2-2 5, Williams 1-4 1-2 3, Moore 1-8 1-1 3, Price Noel 4-8 1-1 12, Fletcher 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 12-14 58.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run