NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 19 points to lead five Stephen F. Austin players in double figures as the Lumberjacks extended their win streak to eight games, narrowly beating Abilene Christian 73-71 on Saturday.

Sadaidriene Hall added 15 points for the Lumberjacks. Calvin Solomon chipped in 10, Jaylin Jackson-Posey scored 10 and Derrick Tezeno had 10. Hall also had seven rebounds, while Solomon posted seven rebounds.