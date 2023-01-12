Stephen F. Austin 85, Utah Tech 72

Antwi-Boasiako 0-4 1-2 1, Hall 9-13 2-4 20, Cajuste 3-3 1-3 8, Hawkins 2-3 2-2 7, Jossell 6-14 1-2 17, Ware 3-7 4-5 11, Armbrester 3-5 0-2 6, Tezeno 0-0 0-0 0, Hayman 0-1 1-2 1, Jackson-Posey 3-3 3-4 10, Beaubrun 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 31-55 15-26 85.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run