Stephen F. Austin 80, Jackson St. 69

Jones 4-6 2-3 10, T.Young 5-15 2-2 14, Evans 4-12 3-4 11, Hunt 5-10 0-0 10, C.Young 5-14 0-0 12, Cook 1-2 4-9 6, Cornelius 0-5 2-2 2, T.Johnson 2-4 0-2 4, Mansel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 13-22 69.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run