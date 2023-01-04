Stephen F. Austin 69, New Mexico St. 60

Beck 0-1 0-0 0, Muhammad 5-6 1-1 11, Gordon 1-9 1-2 3, Pinson 7-18 3-3 20, Washington 1-5 1-3 3, Avery 6-12 2-2 16, Vucevic 2-2 0-3 5, Bradley 0-2 0-1 0, Feit 0-1 0-0 0, Odunewu 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-59 8-15 60.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run