Stars edge Blackhawks 2-1 in shootout for 6th straight win

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin scored in a shootout, and the surging Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Saturday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

Dallas is 10-0-1 during an 11-game point streak.

Stars goalie Anton Khudobin stopped Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the tiebreaker. Khudobin equaled his season high with 38 saves, including one on a breakaway by Patrick Kane in overtime.

Roope Hintz scored for Dallas and Olli Maatta for the Blackhawks in the first period.

Chicago had two possible goals disallowed in the third.

Just 2½ minutes into the period, a long video review confirmed a call of no goal after Khudobin stopped a close-up wrist shot by Dominik Kubalik and two other attempts to poke in the puck by David Kampf and Andrew Shaw.

With three minutes to play, Dylan Strome redirected Maatta’s shot from the left point into the net. The ruling that the puck went off a high stick was upheld following a review.

Chicago goalie Robin Lehner had 40 saves.

A pair of Stars just off injured reserve combined for the game's first goal at 14:08 of the first period. In front of the net, Hintz deflected John Klingberg's shot from the blue line past Lehner to become the first Dallas player with 10 goals this season.

A pair of Stars just off injured reserve combined for the game’s first goal at 14:08 of the first period. In front of the net, Hintz deflected John Klingberg’s shot from the blue line past Lehner to become the first Dallas player with 10 goals this season.

Maatta tied it with his first at 17:24. He took a cross-ice pass from Alex DeBrincat in the left faceoff circle, and Maatta’s wrist shot went in off Khudobin’s left leg.

Nobody scored in the second period, even though each team had two power plays. It ended with two Stars and a Blackhawks player in the penalty boxes. Shots on goal for the teams over the first two periods were 25 each.

Khudobin also stopped a snap shot by Zach Smith on a 2-on-1 break with nine minutes to play.

By then, the game had swung back in the Stars’ direction. Chicago killed a penalty, and with 5:39 left Dallas’ Jason Dickinson shot wide from short range.

NOTES: Hintz had missed seven games, and Klingberg sat out six. ... Dallas killed off all four Blackhawks power plays and has been successful on 34 of 37 penalty kills in the past nine games. Chicago’s power play is 1 for 17 in the last six. … Kane assisted on Maatta’s goal to extend his point streak to 12 games. In 59 career games against the Stars, Kane has 59 points (28 goals, 31 assists). He has more goals vs. Dallas than any other team, with highs of 38 assists and 62 points against St. Louis. Kane has at least a point per game against 17 teams. … Stars C Justin Dowling left the game late in the second period with an upper body injury and didn’t return.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Play the Stars again at home on Tuesday.

Stars: Complete a four-game homestand Monday against Vegas.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports