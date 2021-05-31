Stars carry Clippers at Mavs again, 106-81 rout evens series SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer May 31, 2021 Updated: May 31, 2021 12:12 a.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined to carry Los Angeles on the road again, and the Clippers are back in control of their first-round series with Dallas.
Leonard had 29 points and 10 rebounds, George scored 20 points and the Clippers manhandled the Mavericks in front of another big Dallas crowd, winning 106-81 in Game 4 on Sunday night to keep the road team perfect in a Western Conference series now tied 2-2.