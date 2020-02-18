Staples tops St. Joseph

St. Joseph lost to Staples, 49-24, in an FCIAC girls’ basketball game on Monday.

Staples improved to 17-2, 15-1 FCIAC. St. Joseph is 12-8, 8-8 FCIAC.

STAPLES 49, ST. JOSEPH 24

Staples

Nicole Holmes 3 2-2 8 Alva Nordin 2 2-2 6 Lexia Moskouit 0 0-0 0 Marissa Shorrock 1 0-0 3 Kathleen Cozzi 1 0-2 3 Abbey Carter 6 0-2 14 Caroline Delanentis 1 0-0 2 Marley Lopez-Paul - 2 0-0 4 Arianna Gehrig 3 3-4 9 Jennifer Westphal 0 0-0 0

Totals: 19 7-12 49

St. Joseph

Veronica Lubas 1 1-2 4 Elizabeth Adzima 3 0-0 6 Cate DeProfio 0 0-2 0 Kayleigh Carson 1 1-2 3 McKenna Hedman 0 0-0 0 Isabella Casucci 1 0-0 2 Rahmia Johnston 1 1-2 3 Kirsten Rodriguez 0 2-4 2 Becca Kery 0 4-7 4 Emily Haverl 0 0-0 0 Nicole Zito 0 0-0 0 Erin Parchinski 0 0-0 0 Grace Cottle 0 0-0 0

Totals: 7 9-18 24

Staples 13 11 14 11 - 49

St. Joseph 10 3 2 9 - 24

3 Pt Field Goals

Staples - Marissa Shorrock - 1, Kathleen Cozzi - 1, Abbey Carter - 2

St Joseph - Veronica Lubas - 1