Stanton's slam lifts Yanks to 5-3 win, WC tie with Red Sox KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer Sep. 25, 2021 Updated: Sep. 25, 2021 8:33 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead grand slam over the Green Monster in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees beat Boston 5-3 on Saturday to tie the Red Sox for the top spot in the AL wild-card race.
The Yankees, who began the day with a two-game lead over Toronto and Seattle for the second wild card, now have a chance to nudge in front of their longtime rivals in Sunday night’s series finale at Fenway Park.