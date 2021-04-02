Stanford tops South Carolina 66-65 to reach title game DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer April 2, 2021 Updated: April 2, 2021 8:35 p.m.
1 of9 South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, right, blocks a shot by Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) looks to shoot over South Carolina guard Brea Beal, rear, during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 South Carolina guard Zia Cooke, center, drives to the basket between Stanford guard Kiana Williams (23) and guard Anna Wilson (3) during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, left, blocks a shot by Stanford guard Anna Wilson (3) during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, right, blocks a shot by Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer directs her team during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against South Carolina Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Stanford forward Ashten Prechtel (11) shoots over South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Stanford guard Kiana Williams (23) drives up court ahead of South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson, left, during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer watches from the bench during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against South Carolina Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Haley Jones scored 24 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 32 seconds left, to help Stanford beat South Carolina 66-65 on Friday night and advance to the women's NCAA Tournament championship game.
It’s Stanford’s first trip to the title game since 2010, which was also in San Antonio. The Cardinal lost to UConn in that contest, 53-47.