Stanford 75, Loyola Chicago 62

Alston 4-8 3-4 11, Welch 5-9 0-1 10, Kennedy 5-12 0-0 14, Norris 6-13 4-4 18, Schwieger 3-8 0-0 6, Thomas 1-6 0-0 3, Golden 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 7-9 62.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run