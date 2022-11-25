Stanford 70, Florida St. 60

Fletcher 3-9 3-4 12, McLeod 4-4 2-4 10, Cleveland 1-9 2-4 4, Da.Green 4-7 0-0 11, Mills 7-13 2-2 16, Warley 0-2 1-2 1, Corhen 2-3 2-2 6, House 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, De.Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 12-18 60.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves