Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 4 0 157 40 6 0 236 70
Tulsa 3 0 110 69 3 1 117 85
SMU 4 1 178 163 7 1 324 229
Memphis 3 2 162 190 4 2 199 214
UCF 3 2 221 167 4 2 270 188
Navy 3 2 143 164 3 4 153 259
Houston 2 2 117 134 2 3 143 177
Tulane 2 4 199 188 4 4 292 236
Temple 1 4 123 194 1 4 123 194
East Carolina 1 4 146 174 1 5 175 223
South Florida 0 5 114 187 1 6 141 245

___

Atlantic Coast Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 5 0 157 62 7 0 256 102
Clemson 6 0 274 109 7 1 363 156
Miami 5 1 210 160 6 1 241 174
North Carolina 5 2 286 193 5 2 286 193
Virginia Tech 4 2 226 183 4 3 261 221
Wake Forest 3 2 156 135 4 2 222 149
Boston College 4 3 185 176 5 3 209 197
NC State 4 3 230 249 4 3 230 249
Pittsburgh 3 4 166 184 4 4 221 184
Virginia 2 4 163 199 2 4 163 199
Georgia Tech 2 4 129 229 2 5 150 278
Florida St. 1 5 113 227 2 5 154 251
Louisville 1 5 171 186 2 5 206 207
Duke 1 6 152 240 2 6 205 259
Syracuse 1 6 125 211 1 7 146 249

___

Big 12 Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa St. 5 1 216 156 5 2 230 187
Oklahoma St. 4 1 152 100 5 1 168 107
Oklahoma 4 2 275 171 5 2 323 171
Texas 4 2 224 205 5 2 283 208
Kansas St. 4 2 173 141 4 3 204 176
West Virginia 3 3 155 126 4 3 211 136
TCU 3 3 162 163 3 3 162 163
Baylor 1 4 138 139 1 4 138 139
Texas Tech 1 5 172 248 2 5 207 281
Kansas 0 6 83 301 0 7 106 339

___

Big Sky Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Big South Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 76

___

Big Ten Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 3 0 111 77 3 0 111 77
Ohio St. 3 0 139 69 3 0 139 69
Maryland 2 1 83 106 2 1 83 106
Michigan 1 2 94 89 1 2 94 89
Michigan St. 1 2 61 111 1 2 61 111
Rutgers 1 2 86 113 1 2 86 113
Penn St. 0 3 79 109 0 3 79 109
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 3 0 85 36 3 0 85 36
Purdue 2 0 55 44 2 0 55 44
Wisconsin 1 0 45 7 1 0 45 7
Iowa 1 2 89 52 1 2 89 52
Minnesota 1 2 109 108 1 2 109 108
Illinois 0 3 45 117 0 3 45 117
Nebraska 0 2 30 73 0 2 30 73

___

Colonial Athletic Association
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Conference USA East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 3 0 93 40 6 0 220 57
FAU 3 1 64 46 3 1 64 46
Charlotte 2 1 104 70 2 3 143 158
Middle Tennessee 2 3 158 171 2 5 172 260
W. Kentucky 1 3 54 102 2 6 122 218
FIU 0 1 28 31 0 3 72 86
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 2 1 92 64 4 3 213 164
Louisiana Tech 3 2 132 143 4 3 212 226
Rice 1 1 64 46 1 1 64 46
UTSA 2 2 80 106 4 4 191 219
North Texas 1 2 104 125 2 3 196 221
Southern Miss. 1 2 77 92 2 5 181 259
UTEP 0 2 45 59 3 3 120 151

___

Ivy League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Mid-American Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 49 30 1 0 49 30
Kent St. 1 0 27 23 1 0 27 23
Miami (Ohio) 1 0 38 31 1 0 38 31
Akron 0 1 13 58 0 1 13 58
Bowling Green 0 1 3 38 0 1 3 38
Ohio 0 1 27 30 0 1 27 30
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Michigan 1 0 30 27 1 0 30 27
Toledo 1 0 38 3 1 0 38 3
W. Michigan 1 0 58 13 1 0 58 13
Ball St. 0 1 31 38 0 1 31 38
E. Michigan 0 1 23 27 0 1 23 27
N. Illinois 0 1 30 49 0 1 30 49

___

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Missouri Valley Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Mountain West Conference West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Nevada 3 0 108 62 3 0 108 62
San Jose St. 3 0 83 44 3 0 83 44
Fresno St. 2 1 97 78 2 1 97 78
Hawaii 2 1 80 83 2 1 80 83
San Diego St. 2 1 89 41 2 1 89 41
UNLV 0 3 52 111 0 3 52 111
Mountain
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 2 0 91 43 2 1 108 94
Colorado St. 1 1 51 62 1 1 51 62
Wyoming 1 2 89 78 1 2 89 78
Air Force 0 2 36 66 1 2 76 73
New Mexico 0 2 54 77 0 2 54 77
Utah St. 0 3 29 114 0 3 29 114

___

Northeast Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Ohio Valley Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 5 143 245
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Pacific-12 Conference North
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 1 0 35 14 1 0 35 14
Washington St. 1 0 38 28 1 0 38 28
California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon St. 0 1 28 38 0 1 28 38
Stanford 0 1 14 35 0 1 14 35
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado 1 0 48 42 1 0 48 42
Southern Cal 1 0 28 27 1 0 28 27
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28
UCLA 0 1 42 48 0 1 42 48
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Patriot League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Pioneer League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Southeastern Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 4 1 212 145 4 1 212 145
Georgia 4 2 174 125 4 2 174 125
Missouri 2 3 113 165 2 3 113 165
Kentucky 2 4 125 114 2 4 125 114
South Carolina 2 4 149 198 2 4 149 198
Tennessee 2 4 124 189 2 4 124 189
Vanderbilt 0 5 64 177 0 5 64 177
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 6 0 283 132 6 0 283 132
Texas A&M 5 1 200 150 5 1 200 150
Auburn 4 2 170 137 4 2 170 137
Arkansas 3 3 147 157 3 3 147 157
LSU 2 3 179 168 2 3 179 168
Mississippi 2 4 228 244 2 4 228 244
Mississippi St. 2 4 98 165 2 4 98 165

___

Southern Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13
ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 103
Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Southland Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 5 3 219 161
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 4 4 254 236
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 4 109 158
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Southwestern Athletic Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Sun Belt Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 5 0 184 70 7 0 265 114
Appalachian St. 3 0 114 47 5 1 208 105
Georgia Southern 3 2 111 108 5 2 179 134
Troy 2 2 122 83 4 3 207 174
Georgia St. 2 3 171 212 3 3 220 241
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 1 152 133 6 1 207 167
South Alabama 2 2 91 81 3 4 157 171
Arkansas St. 1 4 129 214 3 5 238 309
Texas State 1 4 126 166 1 8 233 324
Louisiana-Monroe 0 5 108 194 0 8 128 302

___

Major Independents
W L PF PA
BYU 8 0 362 111
Liberty 7 0 266 163
Army 6 1 235 82
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 2 10 92

___

Independents
W L PF PA
Dixie State 0 0 0 0
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0
Tarleton State 0 0 0 0