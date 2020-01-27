Stamford tips St. Joseph

St. Joseph went toe to toe with Stamford before the Black Knights won a 38-35 decision over the Cadets in an FCIAC girls’ basketball game in Trumbull on Monday.

Coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets are 9-4 overall and 6-4 in the FCIIAC.

Stamford improved to 10-2, 7-2 FCIAC.

Rahmia Johnston scored 9 points.

Erika Stephens had 8 rebounds and 4 steals.

Kirsten Rodriguez had 7 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Stamford

Breanna Jacobs 3 0-1 6 Megan Landsiedel 4 2-4 14 Carly Diamond 0 0-0 0

Madison Lockery 0 0-0 0 Jessica Nelson 2 0-3 4 Emily Graham 1 0-2 2

Dina Merone 5 0-0 10 Charlie Karukas 1 0-0 2

Totals - 16 2-10 38

St Joseph

Veronica Lubas 1 0-0 2 Elizabeth Adzima 2 0-0 5 Kate Rudini 2 0-2 4

Kayleigh Carson 1 2-2 5 Erika Stephens 2 0-0 4 McKenna Hedman 1 0-0 2

Isabella Casucci 0 0-0 0 Rahmia Johnston 3 2-5 9 Kirsten Rodriguez 1 2-4 4

Becca Kery 0 0-0 0 Emily Haverl 0 0-0 0

Totals 13 6-13 35

Stamford 9 7 9 13 - 38

St Joseph 8 11 5 11 - 35

3 Pt Field Goals

Stamford - Megan Landsiedel - 3

St Joseph - Elizabeth Adzima - 1, Kayleigh Carson - 1, Rahmia Johnston - 1