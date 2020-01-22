Stamford boys top Trumbull in high-scoring game

Trumbull lost to Stamford, 86-82, in an FCIAC boys’ basketball game on Tuesday.

Mileeq Green scored 26 points to lead coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles.

Green also had 5 rebounds and 5 steals.

Johnny McCain made six 3-pointers and finished with 19 points.

Quentar Taylor had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

Andrew Cutter had 7 rebounds.

Stamford

Jalen Lindsay 4 0-0 9

Isaiah Jackson 1 3-4 6

Damani Taylor 3 0-0 8

Jose Oliva 1 0-0 3

Jay Jaudon 9 7-9 26

Danny Simms 3 0-1 6

Justin Lockery 0 0-0 0

Lukas Sofell 0 0-0 0

Jason Holley 1 0-0 2

Jaden Bell 9 4-4 24

Walker Lunay 0 0-0 0

Jack Stokes 1 0-0 2

Totals 32 14-18 86

3 Pointers: Taylor 2, Bell 2, Lindsey 1, Jackson 1, Oliva 1, Jaudon 1

Trumbull

Tyler Woolery 0 0-0 0

Mileeq Green 9 7-8 26

Lance Walsh 1 2-2 5

Connor Johnston 3 1-2 7

Johnny McCain 6 1-2 19

Christian Sanders 0 0-0 0

Sebastian Mettellus 0 0-0 0

Andrew Cutter 1 3-4 5

Jake Gruttadauria 1 0-0 2

Quentar Taylor 7 4-6 18

Totals 28 18-24 82

3 Pointers: McCain 6, Green 1, Walsh 1

Stamford 26 18 10 32 86

Trumbull 19 9 26 28 82