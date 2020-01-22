Stamford boys top Trumbull in high-scoring game
Trumbull lost to Stamford, 86-82, in an FCIAC boys’ basketball game on Tuesday.
Mileeq Green scored 26 points to lead coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles.
Green also had 5 rebounds and 5 steals.
Johnny McCain made six 3-pointers and finished with 19 points.
Quentar Taylor had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.
Andrew Cutter had 7 rebounds.
Stamford
Jalen Lindsay 4 0-0 9
Isaiah Jackson 1 3-4 6
Damani Taylor 3 0-0 8
Jose Oliva 1 0-0 3
Jay Jaudon 9 7-9 26
Danny Simms 3 0-1 6
Justin Lockery 0 0-0 0
Lukas Sofell 0 0-0 0
Jason Holley 1 0-0 2
Jaden Bell 9 4-4 24
Walker Lunay 0 0-0 0
Jack Stokes 1 0-0 2
Totals 32 14-18 86
3 Pointers: Taylor 2, Bell 2, Lindsey 1, Jackson 1, Oliva 1, Jaudon 1
Trumbull
Tyler Woolery 0 0-0 0
Mileeq Green 9 7-8 26
Lance Walsh 1 2-2 5
Connor Johnston 3 1-2 7
Johnny McCain 6 1-2 19
Christian Sanders 0 0-0 0
Sebastian Mettellus 0 0-0 0
Andrew Cutter 1 3-4 5
Jake Gruttadauria 1 0-0 2
Quentar Taylor 7 4-6 18
Totals 28 18-24 82
3 Pointers: McCain 6, Green 1, Walsh 1
Stamford 26 18 10 32 86
Trumbull 19 9 26 28 82