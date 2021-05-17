Staal, Niederreiter lift Hurricanes past Predators 5-2 AARON BEARD, AP Sports Writer May 17, 2021 Updated: May 17, 2021 11:45 p.m.
1 of11 Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) falls on Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Nashville Predators left wing Erik Haula (56) and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (58) skate for the puck during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (58) and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) defend the goal against Nashville Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 Nashville Predators right wing Mathieu Olivier (25) controls the puck while Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) defends during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) tries to score against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) while Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) defends during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald (76) chase the puck during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) keeps an eye on the puck as Carolina Hurricanes left wing Steven Lorentz (78) and left wing Brock McGinn (23) try to get a shot during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) and Carolina Hurricanes left wing Warren Foegele (13) chase the puck during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal, front right, celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators with defenseman Brett Pesce (22) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) pursues as Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) controls the puck during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 Carolina Hurricanes' Brady Skjei (76) and center Jordan Staal (11) celebrate Staal's goal against the Nashville Predators with defenseman Brett Pesce during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal scored twice and Nino Niederreiter beat Juuse Saros for the go-ahead goal early in the third period, helping the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Monday night in the first game of the teams' first-round playoff series.
Niederreiter hammered the puck past Saros from between the circles at 2:26 of the third, finishing a perfect pass from Martin Necas only moments after Saros had made a terrific stop on Vincent Trocheck.