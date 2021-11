ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Joe Hird made two of St. Thomas' three straight interceptions late in the first half as the Tommies scored touchdowns off of each to break away from Presbyterian 54-15 in a season-ender on Saturday.

St. Thomas (7-3) ended its inaugural Division I season with a 6-2 record in the Pioneer Football League after making the jump from D-III. Presbyterian finished 2-9, 0-8.