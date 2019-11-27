St. Theresa girls win Milford Tip Off basketball tourney
The St. Theresa’s Parish 4th grade girls’ basketball team won the Milford Knights Tip Off Basketball Tournament Championship. Team members (front row) are: Gianna Colon, Ava Buswell, Ashlyn Delaney and Lia Solustri; (second row) Kelly Lungi, Veronica Buckley, Gianna Holinko, Harper Delaney, Francesca DiMarco and Samantha Russo; (third row) assistant coach Frank DiMarco and head coach Traci Sacco.
