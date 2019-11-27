  • The St. Theresa’s Parish 4th grade girls’ basketball team won the Milford Knights Tip Off Basketball Tournament Championship. Team members (front row) are: Gianna Colon, Ava Buswell, Ashlyn Delaney and Lia Solustri; (second row) Kelly Lungi, Veronica Buckley, Gianna Holinko, Harper Delaney, Francesca DiMarco and Samantha Russo; (third row) assistant coach Frank DiMarco and head coach Traci Sacco. Photo: Contributed Photo / St. Theresa School / Trumbull Times

