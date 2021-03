St. Theresa School / Contributed photo

The St Theresa’s Parish 8th grade girls’ basketball team captured the CT Hoopfest Diamond Division championship when it defeated the Fairfield Mystics 41-35.

Coached by Matt Landin, Chris Gruttadauria and Brian Elmo, the group has played together since 3rd grade and won the New England Diocesan 6th grade championship among other league and tournament titles.