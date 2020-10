St. Theresa Parish travel basketball tryouts

St. Theresa Parish Travel Basketball Tryouts 2020-2021

***All tryouts will take place in the St. Theresa School Gym - NO TRYOUT FEE

***Please enter gym through door on side of gym near the back-parking lot.

Girls

3rd Grade: Sunday November 1: 4:30 - 6:00PM / Sunday November 8: 4:30 - 6:00PM

4th Grade: Sunday November 1: 1:30 - 3:00PM / Sunday November 8: 3:00 - 4:30PM

5th Grade: Thursday November 5: 5:00 - 6:30PM / Saturday November 7: 3:30 - 5:00PM

6th Grade: Saturday October 31: 2:00 - 3:30PM / Thursday November 5: 6:30 - 8:00PM

7th Grade: Saturday October 31: 8:00 - 9:30AM / Wednesday November 4: 5:00 - 6:30PM

8th Grade: Saturday October 31: 11:00 - 12:30PM / Wednesday November 4: 8:00 - 9:30PM

Boys

3rd Grade: Sunday November 1: 6:00 - 7:30PM / Sunday November 8: 6:00 - 7:30PM

4th Grade: Sunday November 1: 3:00 - 4:30PM / Sunday November 8: 1:30 - 3:00PM

5th Grade: Monday November 2: 6:30 - 8:00PM / Saturday November 8: 5:00 - 6:30PM

6th Grade: Monday November 2: 5:00 - 6:30PM / Monday November 9: 5:00 - 6:30PM

7th Grade: Saturday October 31: 12:30 - 2:00PM / Wednesday November 4: 6:30 - 8:00PM

8th Grade: Saturday October 31: 9:30 - 11:00AM / Thursday November 5: 8:00 - 9:30PM

§ All questions will be answered at the first tryout by teams Head Coach.

§ All teams consist of St. Theresa Parish members; however, each team is allowed 2 Non-Parish members.

§ All players wishing to tryout must live in Trumbull.

§ Please be at the tryout 10 minutes before scheduled time. Players will not be allowed in gym until team prior has left the gym

§ We are looking for volunteers to coach our 3rd grade girls’ team. If anyone is interested, please contact Gary Johnston at garyjohnston27@yahoo.com

§ All other questions can also be directed to Gary Johnston.