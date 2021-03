HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — KC Ndefo posted 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as St. Peter’s defeated Quinnipiac 66-64 on Friday in a regular-season finale.

Daryl Banks III had 13 points for St. Peter’s (13-10, 10-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Doug Edert added 11 points. Matthew Lee had eight assists. He also had seven turnovers.