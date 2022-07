Phillies fourth. Rhys Hoskins homers to left field. Nick Castellanos flies out to right field to Conner Capel. Darick Hall grounds out to shallow infield, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. J.T. Realmuto singles to left field. Alec Bohm singles to shallow right field. J.T. Realmuto to third. Odubel Herrera grounds out to first base to Paul Goldschmidt.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 1, Cardinals 0.