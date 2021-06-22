St. Louis-Detroit Runs

Tigers fourth. Miguel Cabrera flies out to deep right center field to Dylan Carlson. Akil Baddoo singles to right field. Nomar Mazara reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 3rd. Akil Baddoo scores. Throwing error by Johan Oviedo. Willi Castro walks. Harold Castro walks. Willi Castro to second. Jake Rogers doubles to deep left field. Harold Castro to third. Willi Castro scores. Nomar Mazara scores. Robbie Grossman called out on strikes. Jonathan Schoop homers to left field. Jake Rogers scores. Harold Castro scores. Jeimer Candelario singles to left field. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Paul Goldschmidt.

6 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Tigers 6, Cardinals 0.

Cardinals fifth. Edmundo Sosa hit by pitch. Paul DeJong singles to center field. Edmundo Sosa to third. Lars Nootbaar out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Robbie Grossman. Edmundo Sosa scores. Tommy Edman singles to shallow right field. Paul DeJong to second. Dylan Carlson strikes out swinging. Paul Goldschmidt singles to left field. Tommy Edman to third. Paul DeJong scores. Nolan Arenado grounds out to shallow infield, Jake Rogers to Jonathan Schoop.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 6, Cardinals 2.

Tigers fifth. Akil Baddoo doubles to left field. Nomar Mazara flies out to deep right field to Tommy Edman. Akil Baddoo to third. Willi Castro walks. Harold Castro out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Paul Goldschmidt to Edmundo Sosa. Willi Castro to second. Akil Baddoo scores. Jake Rogers triples to deep center field. Willi Castro scores. Robbie Grossman strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 8, Cardinals 2.